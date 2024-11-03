Johnny Juzang News: Strong output off bench

Juzang closed with 17 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 loss to Denver.

Juzang took advantage of the absence of Jordan Clarkson (heel) to operate as Utah's primary scoring weapon off the bench. This 17-point output was even more surprising since he went scoreless in his first two appearances. Juzang should continue to see minutes off the bench as long as the Jazz remain depleted, though his fantasy upside is minimal and should only be considered a streaming alternative in specific slates.