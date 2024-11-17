Jon Elmore News: Efficient from deep in win

Elmore contributed 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 33 minutes during Friday's 116-110 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Elmore made an impact on the stat sheet while hitting a game-high five three-pointers. The 28-year-old has played in three G League Tip-Off Tournament outings in the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 29.2 minutes per game. Elmore has also shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc thus far.