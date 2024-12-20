Jonas Valanciunas News: Efficient off bench

Valanciunas closed with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 123-114 victory over the Hornets.

With Alexandre Sarr returning to the starting lineup, Valanciunas has received a decreased role as Washington's backup center. Valancinuas is averaging 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 25.0 minutes across his six starts compared to 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 17.7 minutes across his 19 appearances coming off the bench.