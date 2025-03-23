Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Logs 18 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Valanciunas provided 18 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss to the Bucks.

Although Valanciunas' work in place of Domantas Sabonis (ankle) has been steady, his totals are far below what's needed to replace the All-Star. The team is 1-2 since Sabonis went down, and they suffered through a 2-4 slump when he missed five games earlier in the month. Increased production will be needed from Valanciunas as the Kings struggle to earn a playoff berth.

Jonas Valanciunas
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now