Jonas Valanciunas News: Logs third double-double Sunday

Valanciunas supplied 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes in Sunday's 124-104 loss to the Pistons.

Valanciunas registered his third double-double of the 2024-25 regular season Sunday, two of which have come over his last three outings. Valanciunas has provided some decent output as the first big man off the Wizards' bench behind 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. Valanciunas is averaging 12.2 points on 54.8 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 20.3 minutes.