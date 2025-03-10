Jonas Valanciunas News: Pulls down 17 rebounds

Valanciunas had nine points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Making another start for the injured Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), Valanciunas matched his season-high mark of 17 rebounds. Over his last four starts, Valanciunas has turned up the heat with averages of 14.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes. Meanwhile, Sabonis remains day-to-day for the Kings.