Jonas Valanciunas News: Swats two shots off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 11:07am

Valanciunas registered four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and two blocks over 10 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks.

Valanciunas was traded from the Wizards to the Kings in February and has primarily operated as the backup center to Domantas Sabonis. Across Valanciunas' 32 regular-season appearances for Sacramento, including nine starts, he averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.9 minutes.

