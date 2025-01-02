Jonathan Kuminga News: Efficient 20 points in win

Kuminga contributed 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 win over Philadelphia.

With his 20-point effort Thursday, Kuminga extended his streak to 16 consecutive games in double-digit scoring figures. During that span, the former first-rounder is averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.7 steals and 1.4 threes in 29.8 minutes. Kuminga is shooting just 66.0 percent from the charity stripe over this frame, however, so he remains a more appealing fantasy option in points leagues despite righting the ship after a slow start to the season.