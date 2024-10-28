Jonathan Kuminga News: Scoring troubles persist Sunday

Kuminga finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Kuminga did a solid job on the glass and as a defensive presence despite his shooting woes. However, the Warriors need him to be more consistent as a scorer, especially with Stephen Curry (ankle) set to miss some time following his injury Sunday. Through three games, Kuminga is averaging just 8.0 points per game while shooting a meager 33.3 percent from the floor and 11.1 percent from beyond the arc.