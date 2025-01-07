Jonathan Mogbo News: Heads to G League

The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo recorded five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in Monday's 128-104 loss to the Bucks, but he wasn't included in the rotation, as he didn't check into the game until the Raptors were trailing by 29 points with 6:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Raptors aren't practicing Tuesday, so Mogbo will head to the G League to get some reps in. He'll likely be back with the parent club for the start of its three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in New York.