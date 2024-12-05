Jonathan Mogbo News: Heads to G League for tune-up game

The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead will link up with the 905 for its G League matchup with the Greensboro Swarm that tips off at 11 a.m. ET, but all three are likely to be recalled ahead of the Raptors' home game against the Thunder later in the evening. A second-round rookie out of San Francisco, Mogbo appears to have settled in as the top backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl and should hold down a spot in the rotation at least until Kelly Olynyk (back) is ready to make his season debut.