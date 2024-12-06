Jonathan Mogbo News: Productive off bench Thursday

Mogbo closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Thunder.

Mogbo is more known for his defensive prowess rather than his scoring ability, but he made his presence felt Thursday despite the fact the Raptors suffered a 37-point blowout loss. This was Mogbo's best performance of the season, but given his role in the rotation, he's not likely to produce double-digit points consistently enough to have any kind of fantasy upside in most formats.