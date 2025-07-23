Jordan Goodwin News: Claimed off waivers

The Suns claimed Goodwin off waivers Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers waived Goodwin on July 20 to help pave the way for the team to sign Marcus Smart. Goodwin played in 29 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and a career-high 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.