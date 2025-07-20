Jordan Goodwin News: Waived by Lakers

Goodwin was waived by the Lakers Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Goodwin will have to explore opportunities elsewhere after being waived to create space for the Lakers' recent addition, Marcus Smart. Goodwin grew into a role down the stretch last season, appearing in 29 regular-season games where he averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.7 minutes per contest. He also appeared in four postseason games for Los Angeles during the 2024-25 campaign.