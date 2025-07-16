Jordan Hall News: Nears double-double in SL loss

Hall finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 90-82 loss to the 76ers.

Hall came one assist shy of recording a double-double, as he filled up the stat sheet while shooting an efficient 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Saint Joseph's product was one of only three players for Dallas to score in double figures.