Jordan Hawkins Injury: Deemed questionable Friday

Hawkins (thumb) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Memphis.

Hawkins is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest while he deals with a right thumb contusion that he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Rockets. The 22-year-old has appeared in four consecutive outings following an eight-game absence due to a lumbar spine annular fissure, during which he has averaged 11.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 assists across 22.3 minutes per contest. If Hawkins is sidelined, Brandon Boston and Antonio Reeves are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time off the bench.