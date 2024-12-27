Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Hawkins headshot

Jordan Hawkins Injury: Deemed questionable Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 11:26am

Hawkins (thumb) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Memphis.

Hawkins is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest while he deals with a right thumb contusion that he sustained during Thursday's loss to the Rockets. The 22-year-old has appeared in four consecutive outings following an eight-game absence due to a lumbar spine annular fissure, during which he has averaged 11.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 assists across 22.3 minutes per contest. If Hawkins is sidelined, Brandon Boston and Antonio Reeves are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now