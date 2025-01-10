Jordan Hawkins News: Busts slump with 21 points

Hawkins had 21 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 123-115 victory over the 76ers.

In his fourth start of the season for the Pelicans on Friday, Hawkins broke out of an eight-game slump that saw him shoot 22.4 percent from the floor with his highest scoring output since notching 25 points in a Dec. 22 loss to Denver. Across his four contests as a starter in 2024-25, the former first-rounder is averaging 21.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.5 threes in 34.5 minutes. If Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Trey Murphy (ankle) remain on the shelf for Sunday's difficult matchup against the defending-champion Celtics, Hawkins could get another opportunity with New Orleans' first unit to return amplified fantasy value.