Jordan Hawkins News: Stays ice-cold in rout

Hawkins finished Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes.

Hawkins has cooled down dramatically since a red-hot start to the campaign, as Wednesday signified his first time hitting double digits in scoring since a Dec. 22 loss to Denver. Even so, he shot a woeful 4-for-16 from the field against Portland. The 22-year-old former first-round pick has been ice-cold over his last eight games, shooting 22.4 percent from the floor while posting averages of 6.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.3 threes in 16.5 minutes. It's worth noting Trey Murphy (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Brandon Boston (leg) are each banged up heading into Friday's tilt against the 76ers, so the Pelicans could be forced to hand Hawkins more minutes in that game despite the sharpshooter's recent woes.