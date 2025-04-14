Fantasy Basketball
Jordan McLaughlin headshot

Jordan McLaughlin News: Plays three minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

McLaughlin ended with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across three minutes during Sunday's 125-118 victory over the Raptors.

McLaughlin didn't see the floor much in the Spurs' regular-season finale against Toronto, playing three minutes and finishing with only two points. It was a rough season for the 28-year-old guard, finishing with career-high low numbers in minutes (6.8), points (2.1), rebounds (0.7), assists (1.1) and steals (0.3).

Jordan McLaughlin
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
