Jordan Miller News: Impresses again at SL

Miller went for 24 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 105-82 Summer League loss to the Grizzlies.

Miller continued his string of dominant play at Summer League on Sunday despite the loss, posting a game-high 24 points on great efficiency. Miller has now recorded at least 19 points in 10 straight Summer League games, and averaged 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over five games during this year's Summer League.