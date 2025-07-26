Jordan Miller News: Inks two-way deal with LAC

The Clippers signed Miller to a two-way contract Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Miller has played for the team over the last two NBA seasons. He played a more significant role during the 2024-25 campaign compared to his rookie year, appearing in 37 regular-season games, averaging 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds across 11.4 minutes per game. He also made an impression in five games during the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 22 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.