Jordan Miller News: Tallies SL double-double

Miller totaled 23 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes in Thursday's 81-76 Summer League loss to the Nuggets.

Miller made an impact as both a scorer and rebounder Thursday, recording a double-double in the close loss. He's been a standout for the Clippers throughout Summer League and will look to finish on a high note this weekend.