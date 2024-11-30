Jordan Minor News: Rare production in loss

Minor produced 10 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, two steals and one block over 17 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 105-97 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Minor and Amari Bailey both scored in double figures off the bench, though Minor turned in the more efficient shooting performance. The 24-year-old hadn't been much of a factor for Long Island this season heading into Friday's clash, logging only 11 total minutes in his previous three appearances before running the floor for 17 minutes in the loss to Greensboro.