Jordan Poole News: Drops team-high 26 in loss

Poole amassed 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 132-120 loss to the Pelicans.

The 25-year-old guard missed some time in the second half after a hard foul, and while Poole returned in the fourth quarter, he went 0-for-3 from the floor in the final frame and may not have been entirely 100 percent. He still wound up leading the Wizards in scoring on the night as he topped 20 points for the seventh straight appearance. Poole is averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 threes, 4.7 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.6 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.7 percent (35-for-84) from beyond the arc, attempting double-digit threes in each game, and as long as he stays healthy he could continue to thrive as a focal point of the Washington offense.