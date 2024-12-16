Jordan Poole News: Leading scorer in Sunday's loss

Poole accumulated a team-high 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old guard continues to struggle with his consistency. Poole has scored 20-plus points in three of eight games since missing a couple of contests in late November due to a sore hip, but he's also scored 11 points or less three times in that span. Over that stretch, Poole's averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.4 steals, but he's shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from long distance.