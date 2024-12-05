Jordan Poole News: Makes impact as facilitator

Poole chipped in 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 137-101 loss to Dallas.

Poole struggled to score Thursday, but he did hand out eight assists while turning the ball over just once to help offset the poor shooting night. Despite the shaky performance, Poole is still averaging a strong 20.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game over his last 10 contests. The 25-year-old combo guard has been one of the lone bright spots for the 2-18 Wizards in what has been a bounce-back season for him thus far, and he'll face a Nuggets team at home Saturday that's struggled defensively to begin the campaign, as they rank 24th in the league in points allowed per game (116.8).