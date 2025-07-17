Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Scores 17 points in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 17, 2025 at 8:21pm

Walsh tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 87-78 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Walsh led the charge on the offensive end for Boston, managing a bounce-back showing after being ejected during the second quarter of Monday's exhibition against Miami. He's been solid during Summer League play even with Monday's ejection, averaging 15.0 points over four appearances.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now