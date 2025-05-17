Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Sees six minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Walsh finished with one rebound across six minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Jordan Walsh was able to see some rare minutes in the blowout loss. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Walsh was used sparingly in his second NBA regular season, as he appeared in 52 games with 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes while shooting 36.1 percent from the field.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
