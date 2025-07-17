Josh Christopher Injury: Remains out in Summer League

Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Although the Hawks included Christopher, an unrestricted free agent, on their Summer League roster, he's yet to make an appearance due to an undisclosed injury. The 2021 first-rounder doesn't have much time left to leave an impression this summer, and his timeline for a return is murky.