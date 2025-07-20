Menu
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Christopher joined the Hawks for Summer League play but will leave without appearing in a single game. The 23-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with the Heat, during which he averaged 2.0 points across 4.9 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances.

Josh Christopher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
