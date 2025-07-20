Josh Christopher Injury: Won't suit up Sunday

Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Christopher joined the Hawks for Summer League play but will leave without appearing in a single game. The 23-year-old spent the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way pact with the Heat, during which he averaged 2.0 points across 4.9 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances.