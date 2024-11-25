Josh Christopher News: Delivers big numbers in G League

Christopher tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes Saturday in the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce's 125-98 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Christopher has averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 2.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per game over seven G League appearances this season. The 22-year-old guard is one of the Heat's three two-way players, but he's expected to see the bulk of his opportunities in the G League in 2024-25.