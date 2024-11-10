Josh Christopher News: Drills five triples in G League

Christopher tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes Saturday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 121-118 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Christopher wasn't afraid to fire at the basket despite not having his best shooting performance. He led the Skyforce with five triples, though he converted on only 31.3 percent of his attempts from deep. Christopher also cost his team several possessions, leading the way with seven turnovers. As one of Miami's three two-way players, Christopher is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League this season.