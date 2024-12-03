Josh Christopher News: Notches double-double in G League

Christopher tallied 25 points (10-27 FG, 3-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes Tuesday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 107-103 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Despite struggling mightily with his outside shot, Christopher led Sioux Falls in scoring Tuesday. Christopher is now averaging 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.6 steals in 35.2 minutes over his 10 G League appearances on the season. The 22-year-old guard is on a two-way deal with Miami but is still waiting to make his 2024-25 NBA debut.