Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher News: Scores 25 in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Christopher logged 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes during the Skyforce's 121-109 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Christopher has been a scoring machine in G League action, having logged more than 20 points thrice in five games the Skyforce have played this season. In his three performances with 20-plus performances, his three-point shooting left a lot to be desired. So if Christopher can get that fixed, he can be more of an affluent scorer than he already has been.

