Josh Giddey News: Comes close to triple-double

Giddey racked up 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 126-123 win over Memphis.

Giddey has yet to record his first triple-double with the Bulls, but he's been doing a good job filling the stat sheet every time he steps on the court. The former Thunder guard is making the most of the expanded role he's having with Chicago in the early stages of the season, and the numbers back that up since he's averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game through his first four outings.