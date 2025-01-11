Josh Giddey News: Comes close to triple-double

Giddey registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 138-105 victory over the Wizards.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls in this offensive outburst against the Wizards, but Giddey made his presence felt as well and finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Even though Giddey has a secondary role in the scoring column and regularly operates as the fourth option on offense, he delivers consistent, solid fantasy value due to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game across his previous seven contests.