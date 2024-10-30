Josh Giddey News: Double-double against Orlando

Giddey supplied 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-99 victory over the Magic.

The former Thunder guard posted a season high in points while delivering his second straight double-double as he continues to get acclimated to his new teammates and system. Giddey has had a strong start to his Chicago tenure, averaging 15.4 points, 8.4 boards, 5.8 assists and 2.0 threes through five games while shooting a blistering 58.8 percent (10-for-17) from beyond the arc.