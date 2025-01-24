Josh Giddey News: Second straight double-double

Giddey produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 131-106 loss to the Warriors.

Giddey scored in double digits and grabbed double-digit boards for the second consecutive contest, and he seems to be leaving behind a stretch in which he scored in single digits in four consecutive outings between Jan. 14 and Jan. 19. Giddey brings value across all formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given game, but his scoring numbers have been subpar of late. He's recorded single-digit points in six of his last 10 appearances.