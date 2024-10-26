Josh Giddey News: Solid effort against former team

Giddey had 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Saturday's 114-95 loss to the Thunder.

Giddey couldn't repeat the 17-point, nine-assist effort he delivered Friday in the win over the Bucks, but Giddey still posted a decent stat line in his first game against the Thunder since being traded in the summer. Giddey has been solid to open the season and should remain a valuable fantasy alternative across most formats due to his ability to crack the scoresheet. Through three outings, he's averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game despite not playing more than 30 minutes in any contest.