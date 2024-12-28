Josh Giddey News: Triple-double in return

Giddey chipped in 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 victory over the Bucks.

Giddey had missed the Bulls' last four games due to an ankle injury. He returned in style Saturday with his second triple-double of the regular season, and he sank two free throws with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Bulls a four-point lead. Giddey's efforts helped Chicago snap a three-game losing streak, and he'll look to carry his momentum into Monday's game against Charlotte.