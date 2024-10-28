Josh Hart Injury: Retreats to locker room in fourth

Hart (ankle) hobbled back to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

With the game nearing its end, Hart is not expected to return. The 29-year-old is working through a right ankle injury he picked up during the Knicks' 123-98 win over the Pacers on Friday, and it seems to still be bothering him. Hart finished with 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists across 38 minutes.