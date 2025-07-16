Josh Hart Injury: Undergoes finger surgery
Hart (finger) underwent surgery and is expected to resume basketball activities later in the summer, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Hart underwent a procedure on his right ring finger following an injury sustained during the 2025 postseason. The versatile wing started 77 regular-season games last year, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.6 minutes, though he moved to a bench role for the final four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. The surgery isn't expected to impact Hart's availability for the start of the 2025-26 season, but his role in the rotation could change with new head coach Mike Brown at the helm in place of Tom Thibodeau.
