Josh Hart News: Another solid effort in rout

Hart notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-85 victory over New Orleans.

It was another solid effort by Hart, who continues to stuff the stat sheet and has now recorded at least 12 points, three assists and one three-pointer in each of his last nine games. During this stretch, Hart is averaging 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 threes in 37.8 minutes per game while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor. The 29-year-old wing has thrived in a full-time starting role for the Knicks following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo this past offseason, and he should continue to rack up the counting stats in a loaded New York lineup as long as head coach Tom Thibodeau keeps Hart among the league leaders in minutes per night.