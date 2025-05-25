Josh Hart News: Coming off bench in Game 3

Hart will not start in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers on Sunday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Hart will come off the bench for the first time this season during Game 3 and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Mitchell Robinson. Hart saw just 28 minutes in Game 2 after playing 44 minutes in Game 1, as the team went to Robinson down the stretch. Although Hart still figures to see an ample role, it is highly unlikely he reaches his season average of 37.6 minutes per contest.