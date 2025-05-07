Josh Hart News: Fills up stat sheet in win

Hart ended Wednesday's 91-90 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 43 minutes.

Hart played a pivotal role in New York taking a commanding 2-0 lead. He filled up the stat sheet on a very efficient shooting night, finishing with team-high numbers in points (23) and blocks (2). This second-round series now shifts to Madison Square Garden for the next two games, with Hart and company having the opportunity to pull off the sweep of the defending NBA champions.