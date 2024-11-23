Josh Hart News: Packs stat sheet yet again

Hart contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss to the Jazz.

Hart turned in an efficient shooting performance, drilling a pair of triples for a third straight appearance. He also showed why he's such a valuable all-around contributor with his effort on the boards and as a passer. Hart's heavy workload along with his ability to post diverse final lines should continue to be valuable for fantasy managers.