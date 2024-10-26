Josh Hart News: Posts double-double Friday

Hart accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 123-98 victory over Indiana.

Hart has done a good job as a starter in the Knicks' first two games, racking up a combined 32 points, 14 rebounds and six assists against two difficult opponents in Boston and Indiana. The losses of Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) have propelled Hart to a starting role, and he should maintain that position for at least the next couple of weeks. The uptick in minutes certainly benefits his fantasy prospects across all formats, as he's showing to be a capable scorer in addition to his traits as an above-average rebounder for the forward position.