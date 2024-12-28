Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart News: Sniffs triple-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 10:59pm

Hart ended with 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win over Washington.

Jalen Brunson stole the show Saturday with his 55-point performance, but Hart enjoyed an excellent performance as well. The veteran wing, one of the best non-big rebounders in the league, recorded his third straight double-double and also finished just three assists away from a triple-double. Hart has notched 10 double-doubles and two triple-doubles on the season, so he remains valuable in fantasy even if he isn't one of the primary scoring options in the Knicks' offensive scheme.

Josh Hart
New York Knicks
