Josh Hart News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Hart posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals during 37 minutes of action in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

Hart stayed par for the course as the league's top rebounding guard in Monday's contest, now averaging more boards (12.0) than points (11.8) over his last five games. He's become a solid fantasy option this year, particularly in category leagues, consistently delivering balanced performances and efficient scoring. He next takes the court Tuesday against the Nets.