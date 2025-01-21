Fantasy Basketball
Josh Hart

Josh Hart News: Stuffs stat sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Hart posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals during 37 minutes of action in Monday's 119-110 win over the Hawks.

Hart stayed par for the course as the league's top rebounding guard in Monday's contest, now averaging more boards (12.0) than points (11.8) over his last five games. He's become a solid fantasy option this year, particularly in category leagues, consistently delivering balanced performances and efficient scoring. He next takes the court Tuesday against the Nets.

