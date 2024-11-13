Josh Hart News: Triple-double in Tuesday's win

Hart provided 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 victory over the 76ers.

It's the first triple-double of the season for Hart, and the seventh of his career -- all of which have come in the last two seasons with the Knicks. The 29-year-old forward appears headed for a career-best campaign, scoring in double digits in 10 straight games to begin the season and averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 threes a contest while shooting an eye-popping 58.9 percent from the floor. Hart may not have even found his ceiling yet, as his 29.4 percent shooting on three-point attempts is well below his career 34.3 percent mark.